Coconut Creek Woman Overdoses on Fentanyl with Son, 3, Sleeping Beside Her: Police

She was on the floor overdosing on Fentanyl while her 3-year-old son was asleep in the bed next to her and 10 months later, she’s facing charges, court records show.

April Wilson, 35, was arrested Thursday for child neglect without great bodily harm.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, she was visiting friends with her son in the 4000 block of Northwest 22 Street in Coconut Creek last December.

About 1 a.m. on Dec. 5, her friend found Wilson passed out on the floor and told her boyfriend Wilson had overdosed on Fentanyl so he performed CPR and revived her, the report stated.

She was taken to the hospital while the boyfriend watched over her son. Wilson was discharged about 4:30 a.m. and called about 6 a.m. asking to be picked up at the hospital, police said.

Following an investigation, police learned her son had been left in the care of a stranger with no food, clothing, medicine, or other necessities for about ten hours, and that she had been abusing drugs in the presence of her son, the report stated.

Records show she had been accused of child delinquency before.

She remained in the Broward County Jail Friday on a $2,000 bond with the condition she is not to have any contact with her child if released, records show.