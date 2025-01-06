A strong cold front is heading to South Florida. Here's when it will get here, temps to expect

Highs today will reach for 80 degrees with gusty winds out of the south. Some clouds are expected as the strong cold front is approaching the area today.

Tonight, the front will pass and this will usher in cooler air across the region.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it isn’t the focus of the forecast.

Temps dip back into the mid 50s overnight. Afternoon highs for tomorrow will be in the 60s! Tomorrow night will be the coldest we see with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Areas that fall into the 40s could see some stunted iguanas!

The chilly weather will last for most of this week.

Afternoon highs will remain below average and in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Heading into the weekend we will try to warm up but still remains cool.