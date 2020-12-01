College Student Paralyzed After Diving Accident in Southwest Florida

A college student is fighting to walk again after an afternoon on the water in Southwest Florida last week resulted in her being airlifted to the hospital.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place Friday near Marco Island, when 18-year-old Eden Schroeder dove into the water near Marco Island and hit her head.

“She jumped in head first and after a while they [her friends] noticed she wasn’t moving,” her sister Peyton told the station.

The Florida State University freshman from nearby Naples was pulled into a nearby boat by friends and said she couldn’t feel her legs. Schroeder was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Schroeder is currently paralyzed from the chest down, but has regained some feeling in her arms and is in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Family members say if anyone can make a recovery, it’s Eden.

“She’s just genuinely the best person that I know,” Peyton said.