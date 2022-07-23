Colombians Celebrate Independence Day with Tierra Querida Festival in Miami

Colombians living in South Florida are celebrating their country's independence this weekend with a two-day cultural festival full of music and traditional food.

Tierra Querida Festival takes place this weekend at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center, located at 10901 Southwest 24th Street.

Activities are open to the public from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Colombian performers such as ChocQuib Town, Sabor del Pacifico, Arelys Henao, Osmar Perez, Grupo Galé, Sonora Carruseles, Porfi Baloa and Los Adolescentes will take to the stage over the two-day celebration.

International guest artists include El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Nic & N'Taya and Albita.

There will also be a wide range of native food available, such as the traditional bandeja paisa, tamales, sancocho, empanadas, arepas and pandebono.

Tickets are available a festivalcolombianomiami.com

Telemundo 51 and NBC 6 are media partners of the Tierra Querida Festival.