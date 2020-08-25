‘Completely Senseless': Mom of 3 Killed in Hollywood Shooting was Innocent Bystander: Friend

Friends and family members say a mother of three who was killed in a drive-by shooting that also left another person dead in Hollywood over the weekend was an innocent bystander.

Amber Campbell was killed in the Saturday afternoon shooting in the 2600 block of Fletcher Court.

Hollywood Police confirmed they are investigating the double fatal shooting, but haven't released the names of the victims or any other information.

Mandy Rojas, Campbell's close friend, believes she wasn't the intended target of the shooting.

“She was an innocent bystander in the shooting and the intended target was the neighbor and she just got caught in the crossfire," Rojas said Tuesday. "She stopped to speak to her neighbor and she got hit. Basically being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Rojas said the 35-year-old Campbell worked as a doula at Blessings, Births and Beyond.

“She was a breath of fresh air. She was loving, kind, humble, a beautiful spirit and very passionate about birth work," said Rojas, the owner of Palm Beach Maternity Center. “She was one of the best and this is just completely shocking. She did not deserve this at all.”

Rojas said family and friends are taking care of Campbell's three children.

“She was one of the most amazing people I will ever have known in my life and this was completely senseless and tomorrow is not promised to any of us," Rojas said. “Some random person has taken her from all of us and from her beautiful three children. It’s just a nightmare.”

In a news release, Hollywood Police said it's unclear what led to the shooting, and suspects are being sought.

"Obviously nothing is going to bring her back, but knowing who did this and who took her from us would at least bring some closure and bring this person to justice so this doesn’t happen to another mother," Rojas said.