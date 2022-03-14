Construction Projects Begin on Palmetto Expressway Monday

You'll need to pack your patience if you are driving along the Palmetto Expressway as several construction projects will be taking place starting Monday.

Crews will be working to make improvements from south of Northwest 36th Street to just north of Northwest 154th Street.

Among the projects scheduled to take place include a flyover from westbound Northwest 103rd Street to the southbound lanes of the Palmetto. Lanes will also be widened on the bridge over NW 103rd Street to create more general purpose lanes.

The express lane entrance will move from Northwest 154th Street to 103rd Street in hopes of allowing access to drivers at both NW 122nd Street and 154th Street.

Florida Department of Transportation said some southbound lane closures will be necessary at times, but they are doing their best to do work in stages to avoid traffic nightmares.

The project is expected to cost more than $66 million and take two and a half months to complete.