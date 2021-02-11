Broward County

Construction Worker Killed by Falling Beam in Oakland Park: BSO

BSO detectives, OSHA investigating fatal incident

A construction worker was killed when a beam fell on top of him in Oakland Park Thursday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the man was welding the beam at a business in the 700 block of East Prospect Road when it somehow became dislodged and fell on him shortly before noon.

Fire Rescue crews responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

BSO detectives are investigating the incident, and a representative with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also being contacted to investigate, officials said.

