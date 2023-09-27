Contractors install netting after concerns of dangerous debris falling on nearby Miami property

Construction work on a pair of luxury condos in Miami has been put on hold after residents at a nearby condo said they're concerned for their safety from what they say is dangerous debris coming from the construction site.

Miami's newest luxury condos Aria Reserve are under construction at the end of Northeast 24th Street in Edgewater. The website says they will be the tallest residential waterfront dual towers in the United States.

People who live at 23 Biscayne Bay on Northeast 23rd Street say debris from the construction is falling onto their building, putting them in danger. They told NBC6 Wednesday it's exactly what they feared.

"We’re a little scared,” resident Kelly Feeney said. “I have not personally gone to the pool since this construction started."

"It’s unsafe and it's been for almost a year,” Daniel Martinez said. "Dirt, plastic bags, food remains just falling from the construction."

They say it’s not just trash. They sent NBC6 photos of a red and green wood plank with nails coming out of it laying by the pool. The plank matches the pieces on the new building. Condo owners say they also have concerns about the huge crane over their property.

"The Building Department is aware of this safety concern and has stopped all construction work until these concerns are addressed," Director of Communications for the City of Miami, Kenia Fallat said in a statement. "The contractor has been allowed to ONLY proceed with “Debris Netting Installation” around the entire building perimeter. This work will require several days to complete. Once this issue has been addressed we will reconvene to discuss next steps / allowing construction activities to resume."

According to Feeney, contractors have put netting on the south facing side of the building that faces the street, but they are still waiting to install the netting on the west side that faces the pool deck with the objects are actually falling.

"We're still not sure why so much time has passed from when we reported it," Feeney said. "Why did six days pass before they put a solution up that is not the long term solution."

Condo owners say property management reached out to the developer, The Melo Group and they got an email back last month where it addresses the crane concerns.

The email was written to Mr. Martin Ferreira de Melo from Iris Escarra, Esq. of Greenberg Traurig. One line says, "you should ensure that every precaution will be taken to ensure the safety and security of your neighbor's building during the construction process."

Martinez says he hasn't seen positive results.

"There’s families that live here and it’s very dangerous,” Martinez said. “We shouldn’t wait for something to happen to act."

Condo owners say what they're asking for is necessary.

"We just want to make sure that we're safe in our building while they're completing their project,” Feeney said.

NBC6 reached out to The Melo Group and attorneys representing the developer for comment.