Convenience store clerk shot during dispute in Goulds

A convenience store clerk was in critical condition Sunday after he was shot during a dispute in Goulds.

The shooting happened inside Food Fare near Southwest 215th Street and 109th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The clerk got into a verbal dispute with another man when he got shot, police said. Officials didn't say what led up to the argument.

The victim was taken to Jackson South in critical condition.

There was a large police presence across the street at the Cutler Manor apartments, where officers were looking for the suspect. It is unclear where he was found, but police say he is now in custody.

"Everyone just wants to shoot and fight for no reason at all instead of just taking the disagreement and move on," said Romania Dukes of Mothers Fighting for Justice. "That’s hurtful because you have kids that come here. And that’s not right. It’s not right at all.”

Dukes lost her son to gun violence nine years ago. Just the day before, she hosted a "Walk for Justice" that began near the street where Sunday's shooting happened.

A year ago, four teens were shot at the Cutler Manor apartments as well as a young girl.