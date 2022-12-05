Cooler, Drier Monday Across South Florida After Arrival of Latest Front in Area

South Florida will be feeling slightly cooler and drier Monday thanks to the arrival of the latest front that has moved into the area.

It a calm and cool start to the day. Temps are in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Wind is calm this morning so patchy fog is possible.

This afternoon remains pleasant with highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray afternoon shower Monday, but the mainly dry pattern will be persistent this week.

Tuesday also features a low chance for rain but by midweek the passing rain chance diminishes. Each afternoon highs are in the low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.