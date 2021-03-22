first alert weather

Cooler Monday in South Florida Before Work Week Warmup and Humidity Arrives

Winds will switch to the southeast this week and this will kickoff a nice warming trend

If you are a fan of the cooler weather that took place across South Florida this past weekend, you may not be the biggest fan of the warm weather arriving across the area during the work week.

We are looking at another crisp, cool and dry start to your Monday as a northwest breeze continues. This breeze is also keeping very dry air in place, so don't expect any rain Monday or for the whole week for that matter.

Highs will top out in the low 80s, so if you are on Spring Break the beach sounds like a plan - just keep in mind that we are looking at a high risk of rip currents as an area of low pressure spins off the Florida coast.

Seas will be running high too, occasionally hitting six feet.

Winds will switch to the southeast this week and this will kickoff a nice warming trend. Lows will return to the 70s and highs to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. The weekend looks even warmer.

