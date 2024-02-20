Cooler temps return to South Florida, but how long will it last?

The storms are long gone now with cool, crisp air taking up shop across South Florida for a few days.

Look for morning 50s and afternoon 70s though about Thursday with barely a cloud in the sky.

A breeze is still in the air with a small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday evening.

2/20 5AM - Good Morning! The dry and cool conditions are expected to continue for today, but with clear skies and much loved sun! ☀️🏝️High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, rising into the widespread upper 60s to lower 70s. #flwx pic.twitter.com/TWobNMzQ62 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 20, 2024

Friday looks like the warmest day out of the next seven with morning temperatures near 60 degrees and afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

For reference, a typical low this time of the year comes in around 63 with normal afternoon highs around 79.

A weak front will push through this weekend dropping us back to morning 50s and afternoon 70s. This front looks much weaker, thankfully, only offering a 20% chance for rain.