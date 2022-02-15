Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Mid-Week Warming Trend

South Florida will enjoy one more day of temperatures making it feel more like winter before a mid-week warming trend arrives across the area.

Look for gusty winds to continue Tuesday as temperatures once again remain below average for most. Morning 50s and 60s will turn into mid-70s later in the day.

Marine conditions will be tough again with seas running high and a high rip current risk too. Despite some extra clouds though, we should be mostly rain free.

We will continue to warm up this week with a few showers as well as that persistent breeze. Lows will be back to the 70s with highs in the low 80s. Look for more of the same, albeit without wind, as we get to the weekend.

