Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida Starting Friday, Continuing Into Weekend

South Florida will be feeling much cooler starting Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area.

Our next front is pushing across South Florida Friday morning and conditions are already feeling pretty pleasant out there. Most of us are seeing mid-60s and much lower humidity.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Friday and into Saturday, a far cry from the record mid-80s in Miami Thursday. Morning temperatures will bottom out early Saturday with low 60s in the forecast for Miami.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

We will likely see 50s across the suburbs. Sunday looks pretty nice too with morning mid-60s followed by the low 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances and humidity stay low all weekend.