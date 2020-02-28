Coral Gables Man Accused of Stalking Miami-Dade Judge

A Coral Gables man accused of stalking a Miami-Dade judge who's been dealing with his civil court case was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Christopher James Shaw, 30, is facing an aggravated stalking charge after authorities said he sent multiple emails to Judge George Sarduy expressing his discontent with the family court proceedings.

According to an arrest report, Shaw sent the judge seven emails between November and February expressing anger and feelings of revenge, and made racially derogatory remarks and remarks about the judge's wife.

Shaw gave the judge details that led the judge to believe that Shaw was following him and/or his wife, the report said.

In bond court Friday, Shaw briefly touched on his discontent while appearing before Judge Mindy Glazer.

"Your honor, I haven't seen my son in ten months, I've been extremely frustrated," he said.

Glazer ordered Shaw to stay away from Sarduy and Sarduy's wife, and set his bond at $5,000.

"We have law and order in this country, otherwise we would not have a country. We have to follow the law and you respect the judge's decision and if you're unhappy you file an appeal," Glazer told Shaw. "You cannot personally attack a judge."