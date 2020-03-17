Coronavirus Has Florida on Guard With Broward, Miami-Dade Having Most Cases

What to Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said three infected Broward County residents have no known connection to a virus source such as travel

More than 170 National Guard personnel have deployed in Broward County, and some 300 additional Guard members are soon to be activated

School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties announced the cancellation of all classes at all of their schools beginning next week

Residents across the state of Florida remain on guard as state officials prepare for the unknown in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As of Monday night, the Department of Health reported 160 confirmed cases of the virus in the state – with 142 from Florida residents and 18 belonging to out-of-state persons.

Broward County has the most reported cases in the state with 39 while Miami-Dade is right behind with 23 cases. In total, 1824 people have been tested with 816 testing negative and another 848 people waiting on their results.

On Monday, officials had announced that a fifth person had died from COVID-19.

During a weekend news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said three infected Broward County residents have no known connection to a virus source such as travel to China or Europe or contact with someone who just returned. That means they likely acquired it in the community, although the governor said a final determination hasn't been made.

"We're still going forward as if there are pockets in the community because I think that it is the only responsible thing to do when you have a virus that is highly contagious,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has activated the National Guard and the state was purchasing kits with the capacity to test 625,000. DeSantis announced that a drive-thru testing facility will soon open at a hospital in Broward County.

More than 170 National Guard personnel have deployed in Broward County, and some 300 additional Guard members are soon to be activated to help with drive-thru testing. The drive-thru testing facility will be set up in cooperation with the Memorial Healthcare System.

Monday evening, DeSantis said he's asked the federal government to send more resources to expand testing, and said he's received approval from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to conduct testing in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium. DeSantis said he received similar permission from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Orange County Convention Center.

DeSantis also banned most visits to nursing homes statewide, saying the ban is needed to prevent the virus's spread among the frail and elderly. Exceptions will be made for visitations to patients who are near death.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but older adults and those with existing health problems can develop severe complications, including pneumonia.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees also announced the state is working with its universities to organize epidemiologists on their staffs to work temporarily for the state to bolster its efforts at tracking the disease. He said exact plans are being worked out.

Most in-person court proceedings have been suspended for two weeks, although judges can choose to conduct some by video or phone where legally allowed.

Miami International Airport has been designated as one of 13 airports nationwide that will receive flights from Europe and will check passengers for signs of the disease. Spokesman Greg Chin said that unlike Chicago's O'Hare where lines have been long, Miami has had short waits as only 10 European flights arrived Saturday and only seven are expected Sunday.

School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties announced the cancellation of all classes at all of their schools beginning next week. State universities and colleges across Florida also announced their transition into remote learning amid concerns of the coronavirus.

In response to economic concerns, DeSantis said he's working on a $50 million bridge loan program for small businesses in the state that employ 100 people or less.

"This is a way to kind of keep people afloat," DeSantis said.

For the latest COVID-19 information from the Florida Department of Health, click here