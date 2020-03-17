Miami-Dade to Order Closures of Restaurants, Gyms and More Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Sources

Miami-Dade is making a major push toward closing spaces where the public gathers across the county amid the growing concern with the coronavirus crisis.

Sources told NBC 6 News that Mayor Carlos Gimenez will order the closures of all restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms and more on Tuesday. Details on the closures will be released at an 11 a.m. press conference in Miami Beach where Miami-Dade Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber are expected to speak.

Gimenez remains in self-quarantine after being exposed to a Brazilian government official who later tested positive following a visit to South Florida.

The news comes after cities including Miami and Miami Beach announced closures aimed at keeping people away from large groups in an effort to stop the expected increase in numbers of people confirmed to have the virus.

Miami-Dade currently has over three million residents with over six million people living in the areas including both Broward and Palm Beach counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. NBC 6 will carry the press conference LIVE. Watch the press conference on air and online.