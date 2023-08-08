COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Florida. Here's what to know

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Florida, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Health.

Positive cases increased by 21% last week - more than double the national rate of 8.9%, the data reported.

There were 15,170 positive cases statewide that week, not including positive at-home tests that went unreported.

Broward and Miami-Dade County trended slightly lower than the statewide increase - at 20.5% and 16.9%, respectively.

Biobot Analytics, a company that measures public health through the observation of sewage, reports that COVID-19 has increasingly been documented since July.

However, there are still significantly less cases this summer than in previous years both in Florida and nationwide.

People aged 65 and older were the most affected, with 4,811 cases reported among the demographic last week - more than any other age group.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 guidance is contingent on hospital admission levels, which are currently low for more than 99% of the country, according to their data takeaways.

The federal public health emergency for the virus ended May 11. Without a PHE underway, insurance companies are no longer required to cover at-home COVID tests.

Medications like Paxlovid, which help treat severe cases of COVID, remain available for free.