COVID-19 Take Home Rapid Test Kits Available at 27 Miami-Dade Public Library Locations

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in South Florida, the demand for testing kits has also increased.
On Monday, December 27, Miami-Dade County will expand its offering of free take home rapid test kits at Miami-Dade County Public Libraries to 27 library locations.
Residents can pick up a take home rapid test beginning at 9:30 a.m. while supplies last. There is a limit of up to three tests per household.
You can pick up your free take home rapid test at any of the participating library locations below:
- Allapattah Branch, 1799 NW 35 Street, Miami, FL 33142
- Arcola Lakes Branch, 8240 NW 7 Avenue, Miami, FL 33150
- California Club Branch, 700 Ives Dairy Road, Miami, FL 33179
- Coconut Grove Branch, 2875 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133
- Concord Branch, 3882 SW 112 Avenue, Miami, FL 33165
- Coral Reef Branch, 9211 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33157
- Country Walk Branch, 15433 SW 137 Avenue, Miami, FL 33177
- Edison Center Branch, 531 NW 62 Street, Miami, FL 33150
- Fairlawn Branch, 6376 SW 8 Street, West Miami, FL 33144
- Golden Glades Branch, 100 NE 166 Street, Miami, FL 33162
- Hialeah Gardens Branch, 13451 NW 107 Ave, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
- Hispanic Branch Library, 1398 SW 1 Street, Miami, FL 33135
- International Mall Branch, 10315 NW 12 Street, Doral, FL 33172
- Kendale Lakes Branch, 15205 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196
- Main Library, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130
- Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch, 6699 Windmill Gate Road, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Naranja Branch, 14850 SW 280 Street, Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- North Shore Branch, 7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
- Palm Springs North Branch, 17601 NW 78 Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33015
- South Dade Regional, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
- South Miami Branch, 6000 Sunset Drive, Miami, FL 33143
- Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165
- West Flagler Branch, 5050 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33134
- West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196