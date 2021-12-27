COVID-19 Take Home Rapid Test Kits Available at 27 Miami-Dade Public Library Locations

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in South Florida, the demand for testing kits has also increased.

On Monday, December 27, Miami-Dade County will expand its offering of free take home rapid test kits at Miami-Dade County Public Libraries to 27 library locations.

Residents can pick up a take home rapid test beginning at 9:30 a.m. while supplies last. There is a limit of up to three tests per household.

You can pick up your free take home rapid test at any of the participating library locations below: