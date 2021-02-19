coronavirus vaccine

New Covid Vaccination Site to Open at Miami-Dade College

New site opening soon one of four new locations statewide

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Miami-Dade College next month, one of four new federally supported sites that will be operating in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The new site at the college's north campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue is set to open on March 3. Similar sites will be opening in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The sites will operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with about 2,000 vaccine doses available per day.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Gov. DeSantis Supporting Legislation for Election Integrity in Florida

NASA 2 hours ago

NASA Rover Lands on Mars to Look for Signs of Ancient Life

Each site will also have two smaller mobile satellite sites that will perform 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas, DeSantis said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sites are opening through a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard.

To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineFloridacoronavirusCOVID-19Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us