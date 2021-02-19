New Covid Vaccination Site to Open at Miami-Dade College

A new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Miami-Dade College next month, one of four new federally supported sites that will be operating in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The new site at the college's north campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue is set to open on March 3. Similar sites will be opening in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The sites will operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with about 2,000 vaccine doses available per day.

Each site will also have two smaller mobile satellite sites that will perform 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas, DeSantis said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sites are opening through a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard.

To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.