21-year-old driver killed in violent Miami Gardens crash

A driver was killed in Miami Gardens on Tuesday after another car disobeyed a traffic signal and slammed into him, according to police.

The violent crash happened on 183rd Street and 22nd Avenue at around 4:10 a.m.

The driver who was killed, identified by family as 21-year-old Mekhi Hoosein Quiles, had been traveling southbound on NW 22nd Avenue in an orange Ford Taurus, Miami Gardens police said.

The driver of a grey Infinity was traveling west on NW 183rd Street and "disobeyed the traffic signal," hitting Quiles.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Quiles died at the scene, according to authorities. The driver of the Infinity was taken to the hospital.

The Infinity also caused "damage to the bus stop on the north side of the street," police said.

It was not immediately clear if the driver of the Infinity would be facing charges.

Quiles' mother spoke to NBC 6, saying her son's phone alerted her that he had been in a crash. The phone sent a location which brought her right to the scene.

Debris could be seen all over the roadway. The mangled Taurus was left with a crumpled left side, broken windows and its front bumper torn off. The Infinity sustained damage to its front hood and a broken front windshield.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive (183rd Street) between 22nd and 24th avenues are closed due to the investigation.

Alternate routes include NW 175th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.