A morning crash involving a motorcycle closed the northbound lanes of a major roadway in southwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper footage showed the crash just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southwest 136th Street, with the motorcycle laying under a vehicle.

Officials have not released any information on the crash or any injuries at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted through a shopping center in the area and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour.