Crews battle fire at northwest Miami-Dade mobile home park

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of firefighters battled a fire Thursday night at a mobile home park in northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire was at the Palm Lakes Mobile Home Park on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Fire rescue officials said there were possibly two victims. Officials have not released further information on their conditions or details of the blaze.

Back in June, residents at Palm Lakes rallied to protest against being evicted from their homes.

Residents were told they had until July 22 to leave due to fire safety regulations and sewage issues, and because the property was changing.

