Crews Battle Massive Fire at Home in Miramar

Rescue crews were battling a massive fire at a home in Miramar Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 18900 block of Southwest 24th Street.

Footage showed flames shooting out of the home's roof as crews tried to hose it down.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said the homeowners weren't there but were having some type of work done. Everyone was evacuated before fire rescue arrived, officials said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

