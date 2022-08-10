Crews Put Out Large Boat Fire Near Miami Apartment Complex

Fire rescue crews spent part of early Wednesday morning battling a fire that broke out on a large boat docked behind a Miami apartment complex.

Miami Fire Rescue Department officials said the fire started just before 3:30 a.m. at The Miami River Apartments located at 2214 NW North River Drive.

Crews found a docked 30 foot vessel engulfed in flames in the rear of the complex and began work to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out within minutes.

Investigators have not released details on what caused the fire or how much damage was caused.