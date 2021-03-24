Crews Rescue Naked Woman Stuck for ‘Significant Time' in Storm Drain

Crews in one Palm Beach County city were able to rescue a naked woman from a storm drain after what she said was a “significant time” trapped inside.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident occurred Tuesday in Delray Beach, when a passerby heard the woman inside the drain and called 911. Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene along Southwest 11th Avenue just south of Atlantic Avenue.

Spokesperson Dani Moschella told the station that crew members used a ladder and harness to get the woman out of the eight foot deep drain. The woman suffered minor scrapes and was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment.

"You could look at her and see, she was down there for some time," Moschella said.

Police are investigating how long the woman was in the drain after she told officers she had been in the system for "a significant time - perhaps days, perhaps weeks.”

"Firefighters go to storm drain calls a lot," Moschella said. "We rescue ducklings and kittens and puppies, and this is the first time anybody can remember actually seeing a person down there."