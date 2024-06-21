Miami-Dade County

Firefighter injured as crews battle third-alarm blaze at building near Miami International Airport

The fire broke out at the three-story building in the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street across the street from the airport

A firefighter was injured as crews battled a third-alarm fire at a building near Miami International Airport Friday.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. at the three-story building in the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street across the street from the airport.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed smoke coming out of the building as multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded.

Officials said they were working to put the fire out and that several patients were being assessed at the scene. One firefighter was apparently injured.

More than 30 rescue vehicles responded to the scene, including engine trucks, ambulances and others.

The building is believed to be a training center for pilots.

No other information was immediately known.

