Crews work to clean fuel spill after tanker truck rolls over in Miramar crash

Crews were working to clean up a fuel spill after a tanker truck rolled over during a crash in Miramar on Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 148th Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

Footage showed the tanker completely flipped over at the intersection.

Miramar Police officials said no injuries were reported but crews were dealing with the fuel leaks.

"Hazmat is on scene and the fuel spill is working to be contained and cleaned up. This is still an active scene with both Fire and PD on scene," Miramar Fire Rescue officials said in a statement.

The crash had the intersection shut down.