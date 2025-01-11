Miramar

Crews work to clean fuel spill after tanker truck rolls over in Miramar crash

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews were working to clean up a fuel spill after a tanker truck rolled over during a crash in Miramar on Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 148th Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Footage showed the tanker completely flipped over at the intersection.

Miramar Police officials said no injuries were reported but crews were dealing with the fuel leaks.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Hazmat is on scene and the fuel spill is working to be contained and cleaned up. This is still an active scene with both Fire and PD on scene," Miramar Fire Rescue officials said in a statement.

The crash had the intersection shut down.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us