Crews Working to Extinguish Massive Brush Fire in Homestead

Crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving brush fire in Homestead spanning 750 acres.

Video showed plumes of smoke and flames ripping through the area of SW 137th Avenue and SW 360th Street. Authorities said the fire is burning south of the Homestead Speedway and is currently not contained.

The intersection at SW 344th Street and SW 137th Avenue was closed going east as a result of the blaze.

The fire is in a remote area and there are no immediate threats at this time.

The Florida Forest Service are working to get the fire under control.

Please check back for more updates on this developing news story.

