Crocodile bites man in the leg at Everglades National Park: Officials

A man was hospitalized Sunday after a crocodile bit him in the leg at Everglades National Park, officials said.

National Park Service rangers responded at around 4:43 p.m. to the Flamingo Marina, where they treated a 68-year-old man with a laceration on his leg, park officials said in a news release Monday.

The man's sailboat boat had capsized in the marina basin and he attempted to swim to shore with his boat when he was seen going underwater, officials said.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said rangers and park biologists are investigating the incident and monitoring the suspected crocodile.

The American crocodile, which closely resembles the American alligator, is a federally threatened species.