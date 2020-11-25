Cross County Chase Leads to Crash, Arrest in Miami-Dade: Deputies

An early morning police chase along a major South Florida roadway led to four people being arrested or detained.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident started just after 5 a.m. with reports of shots being fired near Southwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue in West Park. Deputies arrived and found a grey Nissan in the area and gave chase.

The chase continued on Interstate 95 southbound into Miami-Dade County, where the car was involved in a crash near Ives Dairy Road. The driver of the Nissan was arrested while three other people inside were detained.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what charges those involved may face at this time.