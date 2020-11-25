First Alert Traffic

Cross County Chase Leads to Crash, Arrest in Miami-Dade: Deputies

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident started just after 5 a.m. with reports of shots being fired in West Park

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning police chase along a major South Florida roadway led to four people being arrested or detained.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident started just after 5 a.m. with reports of shots being fired near Southwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue in West Park. Deputies arrived and found a grey Nissan in the area and gave chase.

The chase continued on Interstate 95 southbound into Miami-Dade County, where the car was involved in a crash near Ives Dairy Road. The driver of the Nissan was arrested while three other people inside were detained.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Evictions Rise After Moratorium's End, Local Teen Honored for Helping Hand in Pandemic

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

The driver of one of the vehicles hit was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what charges those involved may face at this time.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us