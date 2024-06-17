Cruise ship worker arrested in Miami for allegedly possessing child porn

A 35-year-old cruise ship employee was arrested in Miami on Sunday for allegedly possessing child pornography and videos depicting bestiality.

During the morning of June 16, United States Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting their routine cabin searches when they discovered multiple videos of suspected child sexual abuse material on a cellphone belonging to Ferry Maryanto, according to a police report.

Authorities performed an electronic media search on his device and found the evidence of child sexual abuse material, the report stated. Many of the children involved ranged from ages 2 to 10 years old.

Ferry Maryanto mugshot

Despite the fact that he was charged with 10 counts of possessing such material, the defendant was found in possession of numerous more files that are categorized as child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Videos containing inappropriate relations with animals were reportedly among those found.

After being taken into custody, Maryanto was taken to Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faced a judge in bond court on Monday, who set a $2,500 bond on each count.