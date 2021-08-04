tokyo olympics

‘Daddy Yankee Posted Me': Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Shares Exciting Post After Olympic Win

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Puerto Rican gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn could not contain her excitement after seeing a post from Reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee congratulating her on her win.

"Daddy Yankee posted me. Do you know how that feels?" Camacho Quinn tweeted.

In his post, the Reggaeton singer uploaded a photo of the Camacho-Quinn on Instagram in which he boasts the Puerto Rican flag tattooed on her arm.

"Congratulations on that gold medal. Thank you for putting our island on the world stage. Worthy representation!" wrote the Big Boss.

Camacho-Quinn, who is the sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn, was crowned the Olympic champion of the 100 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympic. Her official time was 12.37 seconds in the final, which came with an Olympic record of 12.26 seconds since the semifinal.

With her victory, Camacho-Quinn became the second woman to win a gold medal for Puerto Rico. Tennis player Monica Puig won the U.S. territory's first ever Olympic gold in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

