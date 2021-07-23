first alert weather

Daily Storms Bringing Wet Friday, Weekend to South Florida

A front will remain across northern Florida this weekend, helping to spawn thunderstorms each day

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

There will be no relief in sight from the wet weather across South Florida as the area will have a wet end to the work week and a wet weekend.

It looks like a hot and humid Friday with storms developing later in the day. Highs will push into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures well above 100 degrees.

The beach looks great along with boating conditions. Just keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon hours.

A front will remain across northern Florida this weekend, helping to spawn thunderstorms each day. The pattern calls for more action each afternoon with the mornings looking a little calmer.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. We remain a little unsettled into early next week.

