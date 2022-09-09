Daring Darryl: Former Marine Jumps Into Action to Help Strangers

Darryl Darling, a former U.S. Marine, used his training and skills to save a life — not just once, but twice, within just weeks.

“I want to know that there is trust and love in the community with the people I love and work with," Darling said.

Darling had to act quickly Wednesday when he saw a red pickup truck jump the median on Davie Boulevard and slam into a tree.

“I’m haunted by what I saw. Last night, I didn’t sleep at all, I can’t even eat," Darling recalled.

Darling immediately jumped into action. He found a woman and a man inside.

The man was unresponsive. And the woman was screaming for help.

“I stayed focused on the task. She was begging and screaming, everything was in pain on her," Darling said. "She was bloody head to toe. I helped rescue get the man out the car and position him to breathe. They then gave him Narcan.”

Darling said he first pulled out the woman from the mangled car – and then focused on saving the unresponsive man.

“Hope he’s okay," he said.

The two people in the car were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Darling said he was just at the right place at the right time.

But about three weeks ago, Darling had put his life at risk to save others.

Darling was at a Wilton Manors bar when a man walked in with a hand grenade.

“I remember the time at the bar, in hindsight … it was not until the next day that I said that was dangerous," he said.

The grenade turned out to be inoperable – but the former Marine didn’t know that. So he distracted the man and tackled him while everyone ran out of the bar.

“I then jumped on him until police came," he said.

It's been a surreal month for Darling — but he says he's ready to do it again.

“I’m not trying to be a hero or a celebrity. I am just being me," he said. "I am hoping no one looks at me or treats me any different than has been.”

Darling hopes people can stop and help someone in need.

“I would like someone to do the same for me if I was in that scenario," he said.