Dashcam video shows FHP trooper intercept wrong-way DUI driver on Florida highway

FHP officials said the driver, a 37-year-old Tampa woman, was arrested for fleeing and DUI with a 0.204 BAC

Frightening new dashcam footage shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopping an alleged drunk driver as she went the wrong way on a highway.

The footage released by FHP on Monday showed the incident that happened on Interstate 75 near Tampa.

In the video, an SUV can be seen approaching the trooper and other vehicles going the wrong way on the highway.

The SUV goes around the trooper's vehicle then pauses as another vehicle gets out of its way.

The SUV continues down the highway briefly before the trooper pursues and performs a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV.

The woman is then seen being taken into custody.

FHP officials said the driver, a 37-year-old Tampa woman, was arrested for fleeing and DUI with a 0.204 BAC.

"Next time, use a ride-share service or designated driver!" FHP posted on X.

Caught on CameraFlorida
