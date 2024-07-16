Dashcam video shows hit-and-run, rollover crash on I-4 near Disney World

Police are searching for three people who ran from the scene of a crash caught on dashcam video that caused another vehicle to roll over on Interstate 4.

The crash happened on Sunday in the westbound lanes just after exit 67, the exit for several Disney World parks and resorts, in Lake Buena Vista, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A red Chevrolet Camaro traveling behind a Hyundai Tucson can be seen on video trying to move into the leftmost lane by squeezing in front of another vehicle. But the gap between the Tucson and the other vehicle closes, and the Camaro clips the Tucson, sending it spinning on the roadway until it flips on the shoulder.

The driver of the Tucson, a 20-year-old woman, was not hurt, FHP said.

The three people in the Camaro fled the scene on foot, FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia told NBC affiliate WESH.

“We did have several witnesses thankfully stop by and were able to capture some photos of the three occupants that were fleeing the scene,” Garcia said.

FHP later received reports that the three subjects got into a silver or gray vehicle near Disney Springs and “continued fleeing.”

“Luckily the other driver survived and she’s not seriously hurt, however, the fact these three people chose to be selfish and walk away from the scene of a crash that they caused without even checking to see if the other person was OK, her vehicle overturned, it could’ve been way worse,” Garcia said.

Anyone with information should call *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.