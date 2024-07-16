Car crashes

Dashcam video shows hit-and-run, rollover crash on I-4 near Disney World

FHP later received reports that the three subjects got into a silver or gray vehicle near Disney Springs and “continued fleeing.”

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for three people who ran from the scene of a crash caught on dashcam video that caused another vehicle to roll over on Interstate 4.

The crash happened on Sunday in the westbound lanes just after exit 67, the exit for several Disney World parks and resorts, in Lake Buena Vista, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A red Chevrolet Camaro traveling behind a Hyundai Tucson can be seen on video trying to move into the leftmost lane by squeezing in front of another vehicle. But the gap between the Tucson and the other vehicle closes, and the Camaro clips the Tucson, sending it spinning on the roadway until it flips on the shoulder. 

The driver of the Tucson, a 20-year-old woman, was not hurt, FHP said. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The three people in the Camaro fled the scene on foot, FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia told NBC affiliate WESH. 

“We did have several witnesses thankfully stop by and were able to capture some photos of the three occupants that were fleeing the scene,” Garcia said. 

FHP later received reports that the three subjects got into a silver or gray vehicle near Disney Springs and “continued fleeing.”

Local

Opa-locka 46 mins ago

Man arrested in fatal shooting of coworker after fights in Opa-locka: Police

Florida 1 hour ago

Financial statement for Florida abortion amendment faces backlash

“Luckily the other driver survived and she’s not seriously hurt, however, the fact these three people chose to be selfish and walk away from the scene of a crash that they caused without even checking to see if the other person was OK, her vehicle overturned, it could’ve been way worse,” Garcia said.

Anyone with information should call *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Car crashesSouth FloridaFlorida Highway Patrol
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us