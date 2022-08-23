Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge

A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said.

Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue was heading west on Fillmore Street when it was struck on the rear passenger side by the Kia. It continued through the intersection before hitting a house on the corner. The Nissan came to rest on the front lawn of another house, the report stated.

BSO

The Nissan’s passenger was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and pronounced dead. The Broward Medical Examiner said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

The names of the rideshare passenger and driver in the Nissan were redacted from the police report.

Surveillance video from a Rodeway Inn showed the Kia speeding past the motel. The Kia’s event data recorder also showed the vehicle was going over 60 mph before impact.

Hutton was arrested Friday and was released from the Broward County Jail Sunday on bonds totaling $54,000, records showed.