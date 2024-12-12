1 dead, another injured after shooting in Pompano Beach

A shooting left one man dead and another hospitalized Thursday in Pompano Beach, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at around 1:45 p.m. near the 1100 block of Northeast 10th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and paramedics responded to the scene and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, BSO said. The other was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. His condition was not disclosed.
The victims were not identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.