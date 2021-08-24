Deadly Wrong Way Crash Causes Car to Fly Off I-95 Ramp in Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a deadly wrong way crash near the Golden Glades interchange in Miami-Dade where one car involved flew off an overpass.

Chopper footage from the scene, located near the ramp to the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway, showed one car flipped over on its roof after it flew off the ramp.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the crash took place just after 5 a.m., when a silver Chevrolet SUV was traveling south in the northbound I-95 express lanes and collided with a Subaru SUV.

The crash caused the Subaru to drive off the ramp, falling nearly 300 feet below before crashing and catching fire. The driver died at the scene while the passenger was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition. Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved at this time.

All northbound express lanes are closed at this time and drivers are advised to avoid the area for the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.