16-Year-Old Killed in Gladeview Shooting, Death Investigation Underway

A death investigation is underway after a teen was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Gladeview.

Miami-Dade police responded to the shooting at Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 75th Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chopper footage from above the scene shows a yellow tarp covering the body of the victim.

MDPD identified the victim as 16-year-old Timothy Carswell.

Neighbors like Fernando Gonzalez worry for the safety of their own children.

"I just keep them inside because you don't know what to expect every day," said Gonzalez. "I've been here for about four to five years, and Iately the only thought I have is either I need to get a second job, or I need to do something. But. I gotta get out of here. I gotta get my kids out of here."

According to MDPD, the victim has been involved in previous shooting investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.