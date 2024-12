A death investigation was underway in a Pompano Beach neighborhood early Monday.

Investigators responded to the scene near the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street shortly after midnight.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Few details were known but a body could be seen covered at the scene and was later removed by the medical examiner's office.

The person's identity and how they may have died were unknown.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Check back with NBC6 for updates.