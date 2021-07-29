Florida

Death Toll at 3 in Florida's Lobster Miniseason: Official

In Pompano Beach, a man went into cardiac arrest after coming up from a dive, officials said

By The Associated Press

Three people died on the first day of Florida's two-day lobster miniseason, officials said.

Two deaths were reported Wednesday in the Florida Keys, and the third happened in Pompano Beach.

Lobster miniseason — held on the last Wednesday and Thursday in July — attracts thousands of people to the Florida Keys where the spiny crustacean is a local delicacy.

A man drowned around 7 a.m. Wednesday just off Sawyer Key, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said. Just before 9 a.m. a second man died after getting struck by a propeller while on a dive in the Lower Keys, officials said.

In Pompano Beach, which is north of Fort Lauderdale, a man went into cardiac arrest after coming up from a dive, officials said.

The event continues through Thursday night.

