Miami Springs

Decomposing body pulled out of Miami Springs canal

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police pulled a decomposing body out of a canal in Miami Springs on Monday.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the body of a male was found floating near North Poinciana Boulevard.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a crew out on a boat taking the body out of the water.

Officials have not released any information on identification, a cause of death, or how long the body has been there.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

