Decomposing body pulled out of Miami Springs canal

Police pulled a decomposing body out of a canal in Miami Springs on Monday.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the body of a male was found floating near North Poinciana Boulevard.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a crew out on a boat taking the body out of the water.

Officials have not released any information on identification, a cause of death, or how long the body has been there.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.