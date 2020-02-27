Deerfield Beach High Student is 3rd School Death in Recent Months

Students at Deerfield Beach High School are mourning the death of a classmate for the third time in recent months.

Broward Sheriff's Officials said the 17-year-old student was killed Monday when she stood in front of a Brightline train.

"One of our own Deerfield Beach High School students passed unexpectedly yesterday. The District is providing counseling support to the students on campus. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the student’s family, friends and the community," the school's principal said in a message to parents.

The teen is the third death at the school this academic year. Bryce Gowdy, a 17-year-old star football player at the school, was killed when he was hit by a freight train in December.

Gowdy's teammate, 15-year-old Terrance Jackson, was killed in a shooting following a funeral in Riviera Beach earlier this month.

Anyone who is struggling with issues is advised to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK for free confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.