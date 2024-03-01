Deerfield Beach man tried to arrange sexual encounter with 7-year-old: BSO

Authorities have arrested a Deerfield Beach man who they say tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 7-year-old, but didn't realize the person he was speaking with online was an undercover detective.

Thomas William Dempsey, 38, was arrested Thursday on charges of solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Thomas William Dempsey

The investigation began Feb. 23 when BSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from police in Minnesota that Dempsey was seeking to engage in a sexual encounter with a child and had expressed his desire during an online chat with an undercover detective.

On Thursday morning, an undercover BSO detective began chatting with Dempsey online and he agreed to pay the woman $60 to engage in a sexual activity with a 7-year-old child, officials said.

Dempsey also told the undercover detective he was a "good tipper” and would pay for the hotel room, officials said.

A warrant was issued for Dempsey's arrest and he was taken into custody and booked into jail.

At his first court appearance, Dempsey was granted a $27,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with minors and not possess devices with internet access. Attorney information wasn't available.