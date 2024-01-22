Demolition officially begins on I-395 bridge in Miami

The first phase of the I-395 bridge demolition is officially underway.

Chopper 6 provided an aerial view over that section of the bridge, as crews began the work Monday morning.

The bridge demolition is planned in several phases, stretching from Northeast 1st Avenue to west of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

The initial phase will focus on removing bridge sections from North Miami Avenue to just east of the FEC rail tracks.

The demolition is part of the I-395, SR-836 also known as the Dolphin Expressway, and I-95 Design Build Project.

As the project progresses through each phase, drivers should anticipate full lanes closures between the three main roadways.

Lane closures for construction are scheduled between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The demolition is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.