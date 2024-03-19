Demonstrators form human chain in solidarity with Cuba protests

United for the same cause and linked together forming a human chain, Cubans in Miami sent a message to Cubans protesting on the island.

"We are trying to send messages of how to deal with oppressors and how to empower themselves with methods of a nonviolent approach," said Ramon Saul Sanchez, leader of the Democracy Movement.

On Sunday, Cubans in several provinces loudly expressed their frustration with shortages on the island.

Chants for freedom and "Patria y Vida" were also heard during the largest protests seen in cuba since July 11th, 2021 that ended with a heavy crackdown by authorities.

"They all follow the same playbook. On the internet, they become repressive. They then you know, they put in prison, those that are the leaders of those movements in order to stay in power," said Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

At a press conference Monday, Rep. Carlos Gimenez asked the Biden Administration to help with technology that would allow the Cuban people to maintain communication.

"There are other technologies, future technologies that will allow people to communicate directly without having to go through the government," said Rep. Gimenez.

In Little Havana, people waved Cuban and American flags and held up signs calling for the release of all political prisoners. Rufina Velazquez’ father was taken to jail and is currently on a hunger strike.

“I don't know if he has been tortured or if he has been beaten, but I do know he is right now in the hospital because he was too weak to be kept in prison," said Rufina Velazquez.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement:

“Let me be quite unambiguous about this: The United States is not behind the protests in Cuba and the accusation of that is absurd. We are closely following these reports. Protests across several cities in Cuba yesterday called for electricity, food and fundamental freedoms. I think that what we are seeing is reflection of the dire situation on the island. We urge the Cuban government to refrain from violence and unjust detentions and are calling on the authorities to respect the Cuban citizens’ right to peaceful assembly.”