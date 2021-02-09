Dense Morning Fog Giving Way to Hot Temperatures Tuesday Across South Florida

Parts of South Florida are waking up Tuesday to plenty of fog, but the whole area will be experiencing temperatures well above average by the afternoon.

We are once again looking at morning fog as winds are light and humidity is high. This has prompted a dense fog advisory for most of inland South Florida until 9am. You can expect sunshine to start pumping in by mid-morning.

Don't expect any rain as temperatures push into the mid-80s, almost 10 degrees above average. Feels like temperatures will approach 90.

Look for similar conditions all week with only a few raindrops expected by Friday.

A new front will approach the region by the weekend and stall out. This will raise our rain chances to 40-50% and keep our numbers on the warm side. We don't see cooler, less humid air pushing in anytime soon.

