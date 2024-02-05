Deputies investigating after 1-year-old boy found wandering alone in Dania Beach

Deputies are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Dania Beach Monday morning.

The child was found around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Footage showed the child in the arms of a deputy outside a laundromat.

Officials said he was found safe and unharmed but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"This was a potentially very dangerous and scary situation that at the end of it, the child that was found wandering, was fortunately safe and unharmed," BSO spokesman Carey Codd said.

A while later, a woman who identified herself as the child's mother arrived at the scene, officials said.

BSO contacted the Department of Children and Families and said the incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.