Deputies investigating after 1-year-old boy found wandering alone in Dania Beach

The child was found around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By Amanda Plasencia and NBC6

Deputies are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Dania Beach Monday morning.

The child was found around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Footage showed the child in the arms of a deputy outside a laundromat.

Officials said he was found safe and unharmed but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

"This was a potentially very dangerous and scary situation that at the end of it, the child that was found wandering, was fortunately safe and unharmed," BSO spokesman Carey Codd said.

A while later, a woman who identified herself as the child's mother arrived at the scene, officials said.

BSO contacted the Department of Children and Families and said the incident remains under investigation.

